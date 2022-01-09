Patron (PAT) One Day Volume Hits $5,699.00

Patron (CURRENCY:PAT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. Patron has a total market cap of $1.11 million and $5,699.00 worth of Patron was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Patron coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Patron has traded down 26.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Patron alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00005042 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002352 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.94 or 0.00065725 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001113 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002354 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00005810 BTC.

About Patron

Patron (CRYPTO:PAT) is a coin. Patron’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 393,938,955 coins. Patron’s official website is patron-influencers.com . The official message board for Patron is medium.com/@patronproject . Patron’s official Twitter account is @atsushi530 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PATRON is an Ethereum-based social network media sharing marketplace. Influencers and social media (SNS) users from around the world can publish, discover, reserve, or sell influencer data on PATRON's platform on both web and mobile. PAT is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the PATRON platform. “

Buying and Selling Patron

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patron directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Patron should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Patron using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Patron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Patron and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.