PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Bought by Ashfield Capital Partners LLC

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,220 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $10,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the second quarter worth approximately $1,795,503,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 224.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,016,588 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $879,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086,752 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth $311,152,000. Melvin Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth $291,480,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in PayPal by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,106,142 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,196,856,000 after acquiring an additional 929,438 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $187.60 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $196.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $249.43. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.15 and a 12-month high of $310.16. The firm has a market cap of $220.42 billion, a PE ratio of 45.10, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.38, for a total value of $2,063,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.32, for a total transaction of $2,306,658.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 14,097 shares of company stock valued at $2,786,518 and have sold 44,114 shares valued at $8,990,858. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on PayPal from $315.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on PayPal from $360.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on PayPal from $360.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on PayPal from $352.00 to $322.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PayPal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.62.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

