PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB) Receives $21.20 Average Price Target from Analysts

PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.20.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PDS Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a report on Friday, October 22nd.

Shares of PDSB stock opened at $7.27 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $206.72 million, a P/E ratio of -12.75 and a beta of 2.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.46. PDS Biotechnology has a 52 week low of $2.34 and a 52 week high of $17.85.

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.02). During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PDS Biotechnology will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Matthew C. Hill acquired 2,900 shares of PDS Biotechnology stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.99 per share, with a total value of $26,071.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 66.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology in the second quarter valued at about $83,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology in the third quarter valued at about $170,000. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology in the third quarter valued at about $172,000. 30.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PDS Biotechnology Company Profile

PDS Biotechnology Corp. engages in the development of clinical-stage immunotherapies to treat various early-stage and late-stage cancers, including head and neck cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, cervical cancer, anal cancer, and other cancers. Its products PDS0101, is an off the shelf immunotherapeutic that is administered by subcutaneous injection.

