PEAKDEFI One Day Trading Volume Reaches $226,375.00 (PEAK)

PEAKDEFI (CURRENCY:PEAK) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. One PEAKDEFI coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000247 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, PEAKDEFI has traded down 12.6% against the U.S. dollar. PEAKDEFI has a market capitalization of $115.03 million and $226,375.00 worth of PEAKDEFI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PEAKDEFI alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00004836 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002398 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.85 or 0.00066690 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001093 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002395 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00005649 BTC.

PEAKDEFI Coin Profile

PEAKDEFI is a coin. It was first traded on October 7th, 2020. PEAKDEFI’s total supply is 1,493,426,646 coins and its circulating supply is 1,112,864,112 coins. PEAKDEFI’s official message board is medium.com/@PeakDeFi . PEAKDEFI’s official Twitter account is @PEAKDEFI and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PEAKDEFI is marketpeak.com

According to CryptoCompare, “PEAKDEFI is a one-stop solution for taking control of decentralized finances. Native, in-wallet App for DeFi solutions for everyone. “

Buying and Selling PEAKDEFI

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEAKDEFI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PEAKDEFI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PEAKDEFI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PEAKDEFI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PEAKDEFI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.