Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Price Target Cut to $50.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) had its price objective lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

PTON has been the topic of several other research reports. JMP Securities cut shares of Peloton Interactive from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, December 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $70.00 to $56.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Westpark Capital cut shares of Peloton Interactive from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Peloton Interactive from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $98.61.

NASDAQ PTON opened at $35.58 on Wednesday. Peloton Interactive has a 1 year low of $31.51 and a 1 year high of $171.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a PE ratio of -16.55 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.26.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $805.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $808.87 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 15.59% and a negative return on equity of 35.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive will post -2.82 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider X Cycle L.P. Tcv bought 641,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.00 per share, with a total value of $29,514,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jon Callaghan sold 10,000 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.01, for a total transaction of $870,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 117,801 shares of company stock valued at $10,423,761 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTON. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 1.3% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 31,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 204.9% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 46.9% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,851 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 3.8% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 6.9% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. 74.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

