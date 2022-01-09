Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWOD) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWOD) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,000 shares, a growth of 21.7% from the November 30th total of 37,800 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 12,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PWOD. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp by 125.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp by 73.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 7,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 3,268 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new position in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Institutional investors own 23.32% of the company’s stock.

PWOD stock opened at $24.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.36 million, a PE ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.00 and its 200-day moving average is $23.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Penns Woods Bancorp has a 1 year low of $21.13 and a 1 year high of $28.19.

Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Penns Woods Bancorp had a net margin of 21.41% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The company had revenue of $15.58 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.31%. Penns Woods Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.09%.

Penns Woods Bancorp Company Profile

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm offers products including accepting time, demand and savings deposits, including Super NOW accounts, regular savings accounts, money market certificates, investment certificates, fixed-rate certificates of deposit and club accounts.

