Peridot Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:PDOT) Short Interest Down 31.1% in December

Peridot Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:PDOT) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a decline of 31.1% from the November 30th total of 11,900 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 42,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of PDOT traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.73. 925 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,056. Peridot Acquisition Corp. II has a 1-year low of $9.61 and a 1-year high of $10.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.76 and a 200 day moving average of $9.73.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Peridot Acquisition Corp. II stock. Berkley W R Corp increased its holdings in Peridot Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:PDOT) by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 559,899 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 158,919 shares during the quarter. Berkley W R Corp owned about 1.10% of Peridot Acquisition Corp. II worth $5,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 40.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Peridot Acquisition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Houston, Texas.

