Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) Price Target Raised to €215.00

Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) had its price target lifted by Credit Suisse Group from €200.00 ($227.27) to €215.00 ($244.32) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

PDRDY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Pernod Ricard from €237.00 ($269.32) to €245.00 ($278.41) in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. AlphaValue raised Pernod Ricard to a reduce rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pernod Ricard from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $188.00.

Shares of Pernod Ricard stock opened at $47.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.10 and a 200-day moving average of $45.12. Pernod Ricard has a 52-week low of $34.68 and a 52-week high of $47.39.

Pernod Ricard SA engages in the manufacture of wines, spirits, and non-alcoholic beverages. The firm offers products under the brands Absolut Vodka, Chivas Regal, Ballantine’s, Beefeater, Jameson, Kahlúa, Malibu, Ricard, Havana Club, Martell, Cognac, The Glenlivet, G.H. Mumm, Perrier-Jouët, Royal Salute, Brancott Estate, Graffigna, Campo Viejo, Jacob’s Creek, Kenwood, Pastis 51, 100 Pipers, ArArAt, Becherovka, Blenders Pride, Clan Campbell, Imperial, Seagram’s Imperial Blue, Olmeca, Passport Scotch, Amaro Ramazzotti, Ruavieja, Royal Stag, Seagram’s Gin, Something Special, Suze, Wiser’s, and Wyborowa.

