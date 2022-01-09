Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,900,000 shares, an increase of 24.8% from the November 30th total of 5,530,000 shares. Approximately 5.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,570,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days.
In other Perrigo news, VP Todd W. Kingma bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.55 per share, for a total transaction of $112,650.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rolf A. Classon purchased 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.67 per share, with a total value of $99,876.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 49,955 shares of company stock valued at $1,818,392. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRGO. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Perrigo by 31.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Perrigo by 2.5% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel grew its position in Perrigo by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 33,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd grew its position in Perrigo by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 4,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Perrigo by 126.3% during the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. 88.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.20). Perrigo had a negative net margin of 5.86% and a positive return on equity of 5.88%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Perrigo will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is currently -51.06%.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Perrigo from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th.
Perrigo Company Profile
Perrigo Co Plc provides self-care products and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions. It enhances individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company was founded by Luther Perrigo in 1887 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.
Further Reading: What are CEFs?
Receive News & Ratings for Perrigo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perrigo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.