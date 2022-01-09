Pets at Home Group’s (PETS) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 570 ($7.68) target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 555 ($7.48) price objective on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Peel Hunt reissued an add rating and issued a GBX 525 ($7.07) price target on shares of Pets at Home Group in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Shore Capital reissued an under review rating on shares of Pets at Home Group in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Pets at Home Group in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued an add rating and issued a GBX 525 ($7.07) price target on shares of Pets at Home Group in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pets at Home Group has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 535.71 ($7.22).

Pets at Home Group stock opened at GBX 454.60 ($6.13) on Wednesday. Pets at Home Group has a twelve month low of GBX 367.60 ($4.95) and a twelve month high of GBX 524.50 ($7.07). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 468.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 476.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.13. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a GBX 4.30 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Pets at Home Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.33%.

About Pets at Home Group

Pets at Home Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist retailer of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of pet foods for dogs, cats, small animals, fish, reptiles, and birds. It also provides pet accessories, including cat litters, collars, leads and harnesses, bedding, housing, feeding, health and hygiene, travel, training, and enrichment products for dogs, cats, small mammals, fish, birds, and reptiles.

