PetVivo (OTCMKTS:PETV) and Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) Head to Head Review

PetVivo (OTCMKTS:PETV) and Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares PetVivo and Inspire Medical Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PetVivo -19,720.00% -188.55% -93.93% Inspire Medical Systems -23.45% -21.11% -17.05%

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for PetVivo and Inspire Medical Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PetVivo 0 0 1 0 3.00 Inspire Medical Systems 0 0 5 0 3.00

PetVivo presently has a consensus target price of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 133.33%. Inspire Medical Systems has a consensus target price of $313.75, suggesting a potential upside of 37.18%. Given PetVivo’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe PetVivo is more favorable than Inspire Medical Systems.

Risk and Volatility

PetVivo has a beta of 1.61, suggesting that its share price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Inspire Medical Systems has a beta of 1.63, suggesting that its share price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

7.3% of PetVivo shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.6% of Inspire Medical Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 4.7% of Inspire Medical Systems shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares PetVivo and Inspire Medical Systems’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PetVivo $10,000.00 2,919.30 -$3.52 million ($0.40) -7.50 Inspire Medical Systems $115.38 million 54.24 -$57.20 million ($1.74) -131.45

PetVivo has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Inspire Medical Systems. Inspire Medical Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PetVivo, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Inspire Medical Systems beats PetVivo on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PetVivo

PetVivo Holdings, Inc. is a veterinary biotech and biomedical device company. It is engaged in the business of translating or adapting human biotech and medical technology into products for commercialization in the veterinary market to treat companion animals such as dogs, horses, cats, and other animals suffering from osteoarthritis and other afflictions. The firm’s lead product includes Kush, is an intra-articular injection comprised of patented, gel-like biomaterials that is being commercialized for companion animal osteoarthritis. The company was founded by John Lai and John F. Dolan on March 31, 2009 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

About Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. It offers inspire therapy, which consists of a remote control and implantable components that includes pressure sensing lead, a neurostimulator, and a stimulation lead. The company was founded by Timothy P. Herbert in November 2007 and is headquartered in Golden Valley, MN.

