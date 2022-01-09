Phantasma Energy 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $228,349.00 (KCAL)

Phantasma Energy (CURRENCY:KCAL) traded 5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 9th. Phantasma Energy has a total market capitalization of $10.42 million and approximately $228,349.00 worth of Phantasma Energy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Phantasma Energy has traded 2.3% lower against the dollar. One Phantasma Energy coin can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000362 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002395 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.55 or 0.00058775 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.99 or 0.00083781 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,103.71 or 0.07432001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.04 or 0.00071927 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41,799.01 or 1.00089951 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003259 BTC.

Phantasma Energy Profile

Phantasma Energy’s total supply is 68,963,851 coins. The official website for Phantasma Energy is Phantasma.io . Phantasma Energy’s official message board is medium.com/phantasticphantasma . Phantasma Energy’s official Twitter account is @phantasmachain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma is a blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non-fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage. “

Buying and Selling Phantasma Energy

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma Energy directly using U.S. dollars.

