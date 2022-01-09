Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Stock Holdings Lessened by Empire Life Investments Inc.

Empire Life Investments Inc. reduced its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 13.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 579,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,072 shares during the period. Philip Morris International accounts for approximately 3.6% of Empire Life Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Empire Life Investments Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $54,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 67,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,712,000 after buying an additional 4,787 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 37,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,508,000 after buying an additional 3,193 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 3,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,213,000 after buying an additional 4,913 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 62,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,877,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 74.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PM. Barclays decreased their target price on Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

PM stock opened at $99.14 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.34 and a twelve month high of $106.51. The firm has a market cap of $154.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $92.52 and a 200 day moving average of $97.11.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.03. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 98.17% and a net margin of 11.11%. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 86.81%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

