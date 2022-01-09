Phore (PHR) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $1,743.00

Phore (CURRENCY:PHR) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 8th. In the last seven days, Phore has traded 8.3% lower against the US dollar. One Phore coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0422 or 0.00000101 BTC on major exchanges. Phore has a market cap of $1.09 million and approximately $1,743.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00012844 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00004459 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00004948 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003508 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.05 or 0.00028852 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.99 or 0.00371144 BTC.

Phore Profile

Phore (PHR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 25,810,534 coins. Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Phore is phore.io . The official message board for Phore is medium.com/@phoreblockchain . The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phreak is a PoS cryptocurrency themed after Phone Phreaking, a term coined to describe the activity of a culture of people who study, experiment with, or explore telecommunication systems, such as equipment and systems connected to public telephone networks. The coin wallet features direct YouTube video, audio and video codec with settings and more. “

