Picton Mahoney Asset Management Buys 17,800 Shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its holdings in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 14.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,800 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management owned 0.11% of Crown worth $14,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of Crown by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in shares of Crown by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 24,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,548,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crown by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its holdings in shares of Crown by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 9,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $943,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crown by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. 83.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Crown alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CCK. Barclays began coverage on shares of Crown in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Crown in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Crown in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Crown in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist began coverage on shares of Crown in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.79.

Shares of CCK stock opened at $109.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.73, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $108.01 and its 200 day moving average is $105.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.65 and a 52-week high of $114.55.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. Crown had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 36.22%. Crown’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.06%.

Crown announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to repurchase up to 22.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans; beverage, promotional, and transit packaging; closures and capping; and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

Recommended Story: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.