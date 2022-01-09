Picton Mahoney Asset Management Grows Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $7,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ROP. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 111.0% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 14,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,595,000 after buying an additional 7,449 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 43.8% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,918,000 after buying an additional 3,178 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 19.1% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Roper Technologies during the second quarter valued at $166,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 12.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 19,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,120,000 after buying an additional 2,180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.50, for a total value of $951,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John K. Stipancich sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,500 shares of company stock worth $2,159,185. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

ROP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $485.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Roper Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $487.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $550.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $510.15.

Shares of NYSE ROP opened at $461.43 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $479.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $476.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $365.23 and a 1-year high of $505.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.78, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.07.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.83 by $0.08. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 18.42%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.35%.

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

