Picton Mahoney Asset Management Grows Stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,194 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $10,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the third quarter worth $34,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 71.0% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the third quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.38, for a total transaction of $917,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Walter W. Bettinger sold 245,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.12, for a total transaction of $19,893,787.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,239,428 shares of company stock valued at $101,124,408 over the last three months. 7.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on SCHW. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.11.

SCHW stock opened at $91.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.76 and a fifty-two week high of $92.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.53. The stock has a market cap of $166.17 billion, a PE ratio of 34.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.04.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 30.08% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.38%.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

