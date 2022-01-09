Picton Mahoney Asset Management Increases Position in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II (NASDAQ:DGNS)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II (NASDAQ:DGNS) by 533.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 950,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 800,000 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II were worth $9,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Jefferies Group LLC increased its position in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II by 31.9% during the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 21,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 5,097 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II during the second quarter worth approximately $93,000. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II in the second quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II by 115.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 13,136 shares in the last quarter. 76.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II stock opened at $10.20 on Friday. Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II has a 52-week low of $8.61 and a 52-week high of $14.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.12 and a 200-day moving average of $10.02.

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Beta Corp. Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp.

