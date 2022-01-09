Picton Mahoney Asset Management Purchases 1,782 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $12,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new position in Lam Research during the third quarter worth $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lam Research during the third quarter worth $36,000. Field & Main Bank raised its stake in Lam Research by 44.4% during the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in Lam Research by 46.5% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 63 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Lam Research during the third quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

In related news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $680.00, for a total value of $340,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 8,357 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $608.07, for a total value of $5,081,640.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,555 shares of company stock worth $22,125,803 in the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LRCX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Lam Research from $600.00 to $597.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. UBS Group lowered their target price on Lam Research from $715.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Lam Research from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Summit Insights lowered Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on Lam Research from $690.00 to $590.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lam Research presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $707.88.

Shares of LRCX opened at $669.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $481.05 and a 1 year high of $731.85. The stock has a market cap of $94.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $665.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $622.33.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $8.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.21 by $0.15. Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.96% and a net margin of 27.07%. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.67 EPS. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 34.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.26%.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

Read More: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.