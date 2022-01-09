Picton Mahoney Asset Management Sells 1,361 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management lessened its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,108 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,361 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up about 1.2% of Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $33,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Mastercard by 280.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 37,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 27,263 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 234.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth boosted its stake in Mastercard by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 134 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. 73.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Mastercard news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 10,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $3,947,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.30, for a total value of $28,690,408.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 647,628 shares of company stock worth $214,977,545. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MA opened at $369.65 on Friday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $306.00 and a 52-week high of $401.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $363.20 billion, a PE ratio of 45.47, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $346.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $356.02.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 116.88% and a net margin of 45.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 30th that allows the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to purchase up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.11%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Mastercard from $451.00 to $448.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Mastercard from $412.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Mastercard from $453.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $448.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Mastercard from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $425.15.

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

