Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL) CFO Sells $94,489.92 in Stock

Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL) CFO Michael D. White sold 1,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total transaction of $94,489.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Piedmont Lithium stock opened at $50.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 10.65, a quick ratio of 10.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Piedmont Lithium Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.80 and a 1 year high of $88.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.95.

PLL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Piedmont Lithium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Piedmont Lithium in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Piedmont Lithium from $86.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Piedmont Lithium has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.44.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 208.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 385 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 1,965.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 413 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 107.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 519 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of Piedmont Lithium in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Piedmont Lithium in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 15.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Piedmont Lithium Company Profile

Piedmont Lithium, Inc is an exploration stage company, which engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The firm focuses on developing and manufacturing battery quality lithium hydroxide for the electric vehicle industry. Its projects include Carolina Lithium, Quebec, and Ghana.

