Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) Shares Purchased by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,782,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $346,920,000 after acquiring an additional 504,333 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,010,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,539,000 after acquiring an additional 39,693 shares in the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC lifted its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 55.9% during the 2nd quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 3,112,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116,729 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,465,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,529,000 after acquiring an additional 131,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,391,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,173,000 after acquiring an additional 202,592 shares in the last quarter. 82.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Piedmont Office Realty Trust alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday.

PDM opened at $19.67 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.32. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.74 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.36. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $15.13 and a one year high of $20.35.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $131.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.87 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.83% and a net margin of 10.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 195.35%.

About Piedmont Office Realty Trust

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc engages in the owning, managing, operating, leasing, acquiring, developing, investing in, and disposing of office real estate assets. . Its activities include acquisition, investment, development, management, disposing, and ownership of commercial real estate properties throughout the United States.

Recommended Story: What is a blue-chip stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM).

Receive News & Ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.