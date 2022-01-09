Pilgrim’s Pride Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:PPC)

Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Friday. Traders acquired 36,056 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 2,691% compared to the average daily volume of 1,292 call options.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,334,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,320,000 after acquiring an additional 269,771 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,622,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,253,000 after purchasing an additional 171,279 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,837,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,440,000 after purchasing an additional 322,970 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,234,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,376,000 after acquiring an additional 91,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIG Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,435,000. 16.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ PPC opened at $28.48 on Friday. Pilgrim’s Pride has a 12 month low of $18.63 and a 12 month high of $29.70. The company has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,423.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.21 and a 200-day moving average of $26.62.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. Pilgrim’s Pride had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 18.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. Analysts predict that Pilgrim’s Pride will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Pilgrim’s Pride

Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. is engaged in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products to retailers, distributors and foodservice operators. It operates through the following segments: U.S., U.K. & Europe and Mexico. The company was founded by Lonnie A.

