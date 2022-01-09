Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) Holdings Lifted by First National Corp MA ADV

First National Corp MA ADV raised its position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) by 10.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,968 shares during the quarter. Pimco Total Return ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. First National Corp MA ADV owned about 0.11% of Pimco Total Return ETF worth $4,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 225.8% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF in the third quarter valued at about $86,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $111,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $207,000.

BOND opened at $108.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $109.58 and a 200-day moving average of $110.63. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 52-week low of $107.90 and a 52-week high of $113.00.

