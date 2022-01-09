Pinebridge Investments L.P. Grows Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,154 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $21,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Canton Hathaway LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 60.7% during the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 118.9% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.66% of the company’s stock.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,038 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.09, for a total transaction of $1,028,205.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. UBS Group raised Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $232.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Caterpillar from $291.00 to $257.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Caterpillar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.05.

Shares of NYSE CAT opened at $224.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $205.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $205.89. The firm has a market cap of $121.27 billion, a PE ratio of 23.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.93. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.34 and a twelve month high of $246.69.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.46 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 10.64%. Caterpillar’s revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.49%.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

