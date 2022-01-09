Pinebridge Investments L.P. Has $12.48 Million Holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. reduced its position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,243 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 21,169 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $12,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CRL. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,358 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 231 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,788 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,511,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 63,245 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $23,396,000 after acquiring an additional 9,345 shares in the last quarter. 93.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CRL stock opened at $328.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $371.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $398.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $249.48 and a 12 month high of $460.21. The company has a market capitalization of $16.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.17.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.12. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 23.14% and a net margin of 11.58%. The company had revenue of $895.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $902.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $480.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $354.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $458.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Charles River Laboratories International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $415.50.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

