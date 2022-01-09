Pinebridge Investments L.P. Increases Stock Holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 105,183 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,872 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in CDW were worth $19,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. American National Bank grew its stake in CDW by 610.5% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 135 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CDW during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in CDW by 160.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 159 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in CDW by 560.0% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 165 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CDW during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

In other CDW news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total transaction of $608,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 10,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,907,944 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CDW opened at $198.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.10. CDW Co. has a twelve month low of $130.01 and a twelve month high of $208.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $195.01 and a 200 day moving average of $189.48.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.08. CDW had a return on equity of 98.82% and a net margin of 5.00%. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. This is a boost from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.09%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on CDW from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on CDW in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CDW to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on CDW from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.86.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

