Pinebridge Investments L.P. Purchases 79,000 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 295,041 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,000 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. owned about 0.08% of State Street worth $24,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in State Street in the third quarter worth $46,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in State Street during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. First Quadrant L P CA increased its position in State Street by 279.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 680 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in State Street in the third quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in shares of State Street by 296.0% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 994 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. 84.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,487 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.12, for a total transaction of $413,342.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.58, for a total transaction of $26,089.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,436 shares of company stock valued at $3,175,928 in the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE STT opened at $101.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.50. State Street Co. has a 12 month low of $69.02 and a 12 month high of $102.32.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The asset manager reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. State Street had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. State Street’s payout ratio is 33.58%.

A number of research firms recently commented on STT. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of State Street from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of State Street from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on State Street from $86.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on State Street from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on State Street from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.92.

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

