Pinebridge Investments L.P. Sells 14,167 Shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 356,287 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 14,167 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $15,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in Sunrun during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Sunrun during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in Sunrun during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sunrun by 25.0% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Sunrun by 164.9% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

RUN opened at $31.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.10 and a beta of 2.05. Sunrun Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.22 and a 12 month high of $100.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The energy company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $438.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.74 million. Sunrun had a negative net margin of 14.06% and a negative return on equity of 0.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 109.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RUN. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Sunrun from $77.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday. TheStreet cut shares of Sunrun from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sunrun currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.73.

In other news, COO Christopher Dawson sold 9,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total value of $329,726.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeanna Steele sold 2,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total transaction of $74,726.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,373 shares of company stock worth $3,723,888 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

