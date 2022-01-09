Pinkcoin (PINK) Trading 0.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Pinkcoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. One Pinkcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Pinkcoin has traded 0.7% higher against the dollar. Pinkcoin has a total market cap of $1.02 million and $1,439.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.40 or 0.00343944 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00014394 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00008399 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000908 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.04 or 0.00019141 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002991 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000018 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000029 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Pinkcoin Coin Profile

Pinkcoin (PINK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 459,107,708 coins and its circulating supply is 433,847,272 coins. The official message board for Pinkcoin is slack.with.pink . The official website for Pinkcoin is getstarted.with.pink . Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PinkCoin (PC) is an X11 coin with a seven day PoW period before switching to being a pure PoS coin with a 1% annual interest rate. There is a hard cap of 380 million coins to be produced and a block time of 30 seconds. There was no premine. “

Buying and Selling Pinkcoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pinkcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pinkcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

