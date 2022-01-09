Piper Sandler Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Fish now expects that the technology infrastructure company will post earnings per share of $1.08 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.09. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $127.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Akamai Technologies’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.18 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.68 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.54 EPS.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 17.77%. The company had revenue of $860.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $852.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Akamai Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered Akamai Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Akamai Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.83.

Shares of NASDAQ AKAM opened at $110.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Akamai Technologies has a twelve month low of $92.64 and a twelve month high of $124.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $112.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.48. The stock has a market cap of $17.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.54.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Akamai Technologies by 294.1% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 268 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 896.3% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 509 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 567 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 522 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CMO Kim Salem-Jackson sold 2,736 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.67, for a total value of $319,209.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 925 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.23, for a total transaction of $102,887.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,825 shares of company stock valued at $1,725,777. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $1.80 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology infrastructure company to buy up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

Featured Article: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.