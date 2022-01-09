Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) – Analysts at Piper Sandler raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Northern Trust in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 6th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Harte now forecasts that the asset manager will post earnings of $7.07 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $7.06. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Northern Trust’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.03 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.28 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.29 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.38 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.98 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on NTRS. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Northern Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Northern Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.20.

Shares of NTRS opened at $129.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Northern Trust has a 12-month low of $88.20 and a 12-month high of $130.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $120.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.45 and a beta of 1.15.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.13. Northern Trust had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. Northern Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Northern Trust by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,108,436 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,556,176,000 after buying an additional 214,457 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,186,430 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,637,249,000 after purchasing an additional 363,977 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,728,765 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $509,808,000 after purchasing an additional 166,515 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,699,978 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $506,704,000 after purchasing an additional 58,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,793,345 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $407,925,000 after purchasing an additional 102,629 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

In other Northern Trust news, EVP Teresa Parker sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.22, for a total transaction of $500,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael O’grady sold 48,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $5,726,533.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,420 shares of company stock worth $9,142,378. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.16%.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

