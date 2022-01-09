Piper Sandler Initiates Coverage on TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC)

Equities researchers at Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) in a report released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 28.48% from the company’s current price.

TPIC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut TPI Composites from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James raised TPI Composites from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on TPI Composites from $52.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. UBS Group raised TPI Composites from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Roth Capital cut TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

TPI Composites stock opened at $14.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $519.36 million, a P/E ratio of -7.70 and a beta of 1.52. TPI Composites has a fifty-two week low of $13.50 and a fifty-two week high of $81.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.82). The firm had revenue of $479.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.77 million. TPI Composites had a negative net margin of 3.71% and a negative return on equity of 25.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that TPI Composites will post -3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Steven C. Lockard purchased 3,000 shares of TPI Composites stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.49 per share, with a total value of $43,470.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TPIC. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in TPI Composites in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in TPI Composites by 54.2% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in TPI Composites in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in TPI Composites by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, Clean Yield Group grew its position in TPI Composites by 763.5% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 4,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 3,810 shares during the period. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TPI Composites

TPI Composites, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates through the following segments: United States (US); Asia; Mexico; and Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA). The US segment includes the production of wind blades in Newton, Iowa plant; and manufacturing of precision molding and assembly systems used for the manufacture of wind blades in Warren, Rhode Island facility, and composite solutions for the transportation industry.

