Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) & Guardforce AI (NASDAQ:GFAI) Head to Head Comparison

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) and Guardforce AI (NASDAQ:GFAI) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

44.3% of Plains All American Pipeline shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Plains All American Pipeline shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Plains All American Pipeline and Guardforce AI, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Plains All American Pipeline 1 2 8 0 2.64 Guardforce AI 0 0 0 0 N/A

Plains All American Pipeline currently has a consensus price target of $12.56, indicating a potential upside of 24.68%. Given Plains All American Pipeline’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Plains All American Pipeline is more favorable than Guardforce AI.

Profitability

This table compares Plains All American Pipeline and Guardforce AI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Plains All American Pipeline 0.19% 11.68% 3.48% Guardforce AI N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Plains All American Pipeline and Guardforce AI’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Plains All American Pipeline $23.29 billion 0.31 -$2.59 billion ($0.12) -83.92 Guardforce AI $37.65 million 0.57 -$3.13 million N/A N/A

Guardforce AI has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Plains All American Pipeline.

Summary

Plains All American Pipeline beats Guardforce AI on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Plains All American Pipeline

Plains All American Pipeline LP engages in the provision of logistics services and owns midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes transporting crude oil and refined products on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges. The Facilities segment offers storage, terminalling, and throughput services for crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; LPG fractionation and isomerization services; and natural gas and condensate processing services. The Supply and Logistics segment involves in sale of gathered and bulk-purchased crude oil NGL volumes. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

About Guardforce AI

Guardforce AI Co. Ltd. is an integrated security solutions provider which is trusted to protect and transport assets of public and private sector organizations. Guardforce AI Co. Ltd. is based in NEW YORK.

