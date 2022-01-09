Platinum Investment Management Ltd. Acquires 156,179 Shares of Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT)

Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT) by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 982,298 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 156,179 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Cogent Biosciences were worth $8,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences in the second quarter valued at about $258,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences during the second quarter worth approximately $310,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $179,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 371.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,677,388 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,714,000 after buying an additional 2,109,352 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $188,000. 96.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of COGT stock opened at $8.33 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.77 and a 200-day moving average of $8.20. Cogent Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.83 and a 12-month high of $13.24. The firm has a market cap of $331.95 million, a P/E ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 2.88.

Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.07). Equities research analysts anticipate that Cogent Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cogent Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Cogent Biosciences in a report on Sunday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Cogent Biosciences from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

Cogent Biosciences Company Profile

Cogent Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. It focuses on CGT9486, a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor that is designed to potently inhibit the KIT D816V mutation as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17.

