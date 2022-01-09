Platinum Investment Management Ltd. Boosts Stake in Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE)

Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) by 276.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 776,121 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 569,737 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Wave Life Sciences were worth $3,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 682,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,547,000 after buying an additional 33,242 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Wave Life Sciences by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 600,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,999,000 after purchasing an additional 15,205 shares during the period. 683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Wave Life Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth $3,330,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Wave Life Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth $2,598,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Wave Life Sciences by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 248,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 19,825 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Wave Life Sciences alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WVE shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wave Life Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Wave Life Sciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

WVE stock opened at $2.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.14. Wave Life Sciences Ltd. has a 12-month low of $2.80 and a 12-month high of $12.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 0.50.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $36.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.86) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Wave Life Sciences Ltd. will post -2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Wave Life Sciences

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of proprietary synthetic chemistry drug. It focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of nucleic acid-based therapeutics. The company was founded by Gregory L. Verdine and Takeshi Wada on July 23, 2012 and is headquartered in Singapore.

Further Reading: Street Name

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE).

Receive News & Ratings for Wave Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wave Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.