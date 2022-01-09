Platinum Investment Management Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Platinum Investment Management Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 84.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 645,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,415,469 shares during the period. Ally Financial makes up about 0.9% of Platinum Investment Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Platinum Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $32,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 32.8% in the third quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 134,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,870,000 after acquiring an additional 33,221 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 16.4% in the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 25,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 3,591 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 10.7% in the third quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 2,569 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 8.2% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 925,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,263,000 after acquiring an additional 70,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC raised its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 21.2% in the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 15,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 2,636 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

In other Ally Financial news, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.42, for a total value of $696,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Scott A. Stengel sold 11,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $556,311.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,040 shares of company stock worth $2,170,274 in the last 90 days. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ALLY. Raymond James raised their price target on Ally Financial from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Ally Financial from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler cut Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Ally Financial from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ally Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.59.

Shares of NYSE:ALLY opened at $49.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.48. Ally Financial Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.33 and a 1-year high of $56.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.53.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.27. Ally Financial had a net margin of 38.75% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

