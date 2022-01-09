Platinum Investment Management Ltd. Lowers Stock Position in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Platinum Investment Management Ltd. reduced its stake in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) by 66.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,454 shares during the quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Carvana were worth $2,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Carvana by 0.5% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Carvana by 4.5% in the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC raised its stake in Carvana by 3.0% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Carvana by 3.3% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in Carvana by 70.5% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 95.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 10,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.89, for a total value of $2,938,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Thomas Taira sold 155 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.00, for a total value of $41,230.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,602 shares of company stock valued at $5,167,703 in the last three months. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on CVNA. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Carvana from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Carvana from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $350.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Carvana from $421.00 to $378.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Carvana from $405.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Carvana from $335.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $363.85.

NYSE:CVNA opened at $184.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -127.39 and a beta of 2.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $261.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $300.14. Carvana Co. has a twelve month low of $184.38 and a twelve month high of $376.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 1.00% and a negative return on equity of 10.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 125.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Carvana Co. will post -1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experience. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales; Wholesale Vehicle Sales; and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle to customers through website.

