PlatON (LAT) Trading Down 23.8% This Week

PlatON (CURRENCY:LAT) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 9th. During the last week, PlatON has traded 23.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One PlatON coin can now be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000242 BTC on popular exchanges. PlatON has a total market capitalization of $231.76 million and $5.20 million worth of PlatON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PlatON Coin Profile

LAT is a coin. PlatON’s total supply is 10,250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,289,596,126 coins. PlatON’s official Twitter account is @latiumcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Latium is a decentralized microtasking platform for projects and community initiatives, improving efficiency and transparency for freelance workers and project participants. The ecosystem is comprised of task doers and makers, those who complete tasks and those who pay for them to be completed (respecitvely). Additional features include a reputation system, profile management, referral programs and LAT transfer system. LAT is an ERC20 token that acts as the main form of payment on the platform “

