Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Short Interest Down 25.9% in December

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,660,000 shares, a drop of 25.9% from the November 30th total of 2,240,000 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,080,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

In other news, CMO Kevin Froemming sold 10,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total transaction of $84,083.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Brandon B. Buhler sold 6,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total transaction of $56,528.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 544,251 shares of company stock valued at $3,966,538 and sold 8,573,397 shares valued at $69,578,899. Company insiders own 6.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Playa Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $97,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co grew its holdings in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 86.9% during the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 20,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 9,496 shares during the last quarter. 75.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PLYA stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.94. The stock had a trading volume of 965,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 865,987. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $5.15 and a 52 week high of $9.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.15 and a beta of 2.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.57.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 38.59% and a negative return on equity of 21.49%. The firm had revenue of $151.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.57) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PLYA. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.96.

About Playa Hotels & Resorts

Playa Hotels & Resorts NV operates hotels and resorts. It engages in the ownership, operation, and development of all-inclusive resorts in beachfront location destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company owns and manages Hyatt Zilara Cancun, Hyatt Ziva Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Playa del Carmen, Hilton Playa del Carmen an All-Inclusive Resort, Hyatt Ziva Puerto Vallarta, Hyatt Ziva Los Cabos, Hyatt Zilara Rose Hall and Hyatt Ziva Rose Hall, Hilton Rose Hall Resort & Spa, Jewel Dunn?s River Beach Resort, Jewel Grande Montego Bay Resort & Spa, Jewel Runaway Bay Beach & Golf Resort, Jewel Paradise Cove Beach Resort & Spa, Hyatt Zilara Cap Cana, Hyatt Ziva Cap Cana Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Family Resort and Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Adult Resort.

Further Reading: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for Playa Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playa Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.