Plian 1-Day Volume Tops $31,347.00 (PI)

Plian (CURRENCY:PI) traded 14.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. During the last seven days, Plian has traded 7% lower against the US dollar. One Plian coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0094 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges. Plian has a market capitalization of $7.94 million and $31,347.00 worth of Plian was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00004809 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002391 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.76 or 0.00061617 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001093 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002393 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00005565 BTC.

Plian Coin Profile

Plian is a coin. Its genesis date was March 29th, 2019. Plian’s total supply is 1,561,546,868 coins and its circulating supply is 848,778,449 coins. Plian’s official Twitter account is @pchain_org

According to CryptoCompare, “PCHAIN is a native multi-chain system supporting EVM with original PDBFT algorithm, unified knowledge graph and smart data Oracle mechanism. PCHAIN is committed to support non-native Token smart contract calls and solve problems like improving blockchain performance, smart contracts loop not closed, rely on external data. It aims to make large-scale industrial applications of blockchain smart contracts possible. “

Plian Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Plian directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Plian should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Plian using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

