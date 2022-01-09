PlotX (PLOT) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $220,338.00

PlotX (CURRENCY:PLOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 8th. One PlotX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0276 or 0.00000066 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, PlotX has traded 17.1% lower against the dollar. PlotX has a market cap of $1.83 million and approximately $220,338.00 worth of PlotX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About PlotX

PLOT is a coin. PlotX’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 66,318,562 coins. The official website for PlotX is plotx.io . The Reddit community for PlotX is https://reddit.com/r/PlotX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PlotX’s official Twitter account is @TryPlotX and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PlotX is a non-custodial prediction protocol that enables users to earn rewards on high-yield prediction markets. PLOT is a non-refundable functional ERC-20 utility token which will be used as the medium of exchange between participants on the PlotX prediction market protocol with various use-cases like placing predictions, staking and governance. More details on PLOT here. “

Buying and Selling PlotX

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlotX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlotX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PlotX using one of the exchanges listed above.

