Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at KeyCorp

KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) in a research note released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $40.00 price objective on the electronics maker’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Plug Power’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.31) EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on PLUG. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Plug Power from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Plug Power from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Plug Power from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Plug Power from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Plug Power from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $45.02.

NASDAQ PLUG opened at $24.96 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 17.74, a quick ratio of 16.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $14.39 billion, a PE ratio of -15.50 and a beta of 1.45. Plug Power has a 1-year low of $18.47 and a 1-year high of $75.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.73.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $143.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Plug Power will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Plug Power by 53.3% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Plug Power by 185.1% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Plug Power by 311.4% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 36,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 27,250 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in Plug Power by 160.5% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Plug Power by 78.4% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.63% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

