PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Decreases Holdings in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 115,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,517 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in AES were worth $2,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AES during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Credit Agricole S A raised its position in shares of AES by 160.1% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AES during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AES by 93.5% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of AES by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AES opened at $23.10 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $15.40 billion, a PE ratio of 30.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.85. The AES Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.60 and a fifty-two week high of $29.07.

AES (NYSE:AES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. AES had a return on equity of 29.19% and a net margin of 3.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The AES Co. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.158 per share. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. This is an increase from AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. AES’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.92%.

In other news, CEO Andres Gluski sold 524,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total transaction of $12,472,871.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded AES from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on AES from $31.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on AES in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AES presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.17.

AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU and Corporate and Other.

