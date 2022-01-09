PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $2.48 Million Stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,904 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,815 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $2,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 541.2% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 545 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services lifted its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 157.9% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 619 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 66,200.0% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 663 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 14.1% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,557 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter.

Get Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV alerts:

NYSE:BUD opened at $62.93 on Friday. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 52 week low of $54.08 and a 52 week high of $79.67. The firm has a market cap of $124.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.28. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 15.40%. The firm had revenue of $14.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

BUD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $54.08 to $79.67 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Argus cut shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.53.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

See Also: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.