PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 18,547 Shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its stake in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) by 45.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,861 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 18,547 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Allegion were worth $2,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new position in Allegion in the third quarter valued at about $225,892,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Allegion by 134.4% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,107,964 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $286,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208,752 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Allegion by 7.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,164,984 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,137,384,000 after purchasing an additional 560,741 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allegion by 90.7% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 801,628 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $111,667,000 after acquiring an additional 381,225 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Allegion by 59.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 757,736 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $105,554,000 after acquiring an additional 283,810 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Allegion alerts:

In related news, CFO Patrick S. Shannon sold 3,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.50, for a total transaction of $503,119.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Douglas P. Ranck sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.62, for a total value of $263,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,167 shares of company stock valued at $1,492,269. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ALLE shares. Mizuho started coverage on Allegion in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Allegion in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lowered Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $163.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Allegion from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Allegion from $176.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Allegion currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.70.

NYSE ALLE opened at $126.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.14. Allegion plc has a 52 week low of $106.52 and a 52 week high of $148.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $130.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $717.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.29 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 62.97% and a net margin of 16.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Allegion plc will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is 28.29%.

About Allegion

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productiv. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas; Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA); and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

Read More: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE).

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.