Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) will announce earnings per share of $0.02 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Points International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.01 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.03. Points International reported earnings of ($0.05) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 140%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Points International will report full-year earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.12) to ($0.10). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.44. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Points International.

Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The information services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $86.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.70 million. Points International had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a negative return on equity of 4.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Points International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.75.

Shares of NASDAQ PCOM traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.79. The stock had a trading volume of 8,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,241. The company has a market capitalization of $221.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.17 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.01. Points International has a 1-year low of $13.18 and a 1-year high of $18.90.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Points International stock. QV Investors Inc. raised its position in Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 996,966 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,774 shares during the period. Points International comprises approximately 1.3% of QV Investors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. QV Investors Inc. owned about 6.67% of Points International worth $17,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 55.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Points International

Points International Ltd. engages in the provision of ecommerce and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Loyalty Currency Retailing, Platform Partners, and Points Travel. The Loyalty Currency Retailing segment offers products and services designed to help loyalty program members unlock the value of loyalty currency and accelerate the time to a reward.

