Polaris Capital Management LLC Acquires 33,700 Shares of Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ)

Polaris Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) by 76.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,700 shares during the period. Polaris Capital Management LLC owned about 0.22% of Dril-Quip worth $1,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Dril-Quip during the second quarter worth $26,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dril-Quip during the third quarter worth $40,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dril-Quip during the second quarter worth $67,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip by 309.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,547 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atom Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of Dril-Quip during the second quarter worth $264,000.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DRQ shares. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Dril-Quip in a report on Sunday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dril-Quip from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Dril-Quip from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dril-Quip presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.56.

NYSE DRQ traded up $0.33 on Friday, reaching $22.70. The company had a trading volume of 287,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,711. The firm has a market cap of $803.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.56 and a beta of 1.33. Dril-Quip, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.17 and a fifty-two week high of $40.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.78.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.21). Dril-Quip had a negative return on equity of 5.11% and a negative net margin of 22.82%. The business had revenue of $83.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dril-Quip, Inc. will post -1.51 EPS for the current year.

In other Dril-Quip news, Director A P. Shukis sold 2,490 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total transaction of $56,796.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP James C. Webster sold 9,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total value of $221,351.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 69,822 shares of company stock valued at $1,583,812. Company insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Dril-Quip, Inc designs, manufactures, sells and services engineered offshore drilling and production equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere, and Asia-Pacific. Its products include specialty casing connectors, mudline suspension equipment, downhole tools, capital drilling equipment, control systems, and dry tree systems.

