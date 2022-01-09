Polaris Capital Management LLC Has $56.97 Million Stock Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Polaris Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 721,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,000 shares during the quarter. Tyson Foods comprises approximately 1.8% of Polaris Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Polaris Capital Management LLC owned 0.20% of Tyson Foods worth $56,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. 65.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

TSN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Bank of America increased their target price on Tyson Foods from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Tyson Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.00.

In related news, Director Robert C. Thurber sold 3,000 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.70, for a total value of $260,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Chairman John H. Tyson sold 100,000 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.85, for a total transaction of $8,485,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 167,514 shares of company stock valued at $14,165,222. 1.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TSN stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $91.01. 1,751,486 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,285,896. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.84. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.59 and a 1-year high of $91.69.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.27. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The company had revenue of $12.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork, and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment involves in domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.