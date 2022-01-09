Polaris Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Polaris Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 539,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Ingredion accounts for 1.5% of Polaris Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Polaris Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $48,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Ingredion by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 79,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,160,000 after purchasing an additional 4,073 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Ingredion by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,000,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,523,000 after buying an additional 13,779 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Ingredion by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 273,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,755,000 after buying an additional 9,080 shares during the period. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC boosted its holdings in Ingredion by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 8,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Ingredion by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 501,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,412,000 after buying an additional 38,197 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Ingredion alerts:

NYSE:INGR traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $99.51. The stock had a trading volume of 296,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,214. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Ingredion Incorporated has a one year low of $73.82 and a one year high of $101.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.29 and a beta of 0.83.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.22. Ingredion had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ingredion Incorporated will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.88%.

Several research firms recently commented on INGR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Ingredion from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $92.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays began coverage on shares of Ingredion in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Ingredion from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $93.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.80.

About Ingredion

Ingredion, Inc manufactures and sells sweetener, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from the wet milling and processing of corn and other starch based materials. Its activities include turning corn, tapioca, potatoes and other vegetables and fruits into value added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, paper and corrugating, brewing, and other industries.

Further Reading: FAANG Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingredion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingredion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.